Historic charm and contemporary luxury awaits in this stunning 6-bed Grade II listed West Boldon gem

By Chris Cordner

Published 19th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

This Grade II Listed farmhouse in a coveted West Boldon location just has to be seen to be appreciated.

The 6-bed home in a gated development has grandeur, charm and loads of luxury in a building which includes 2 reception rooms, and comes to the market through Conway Christie, South Tyneside with an asking price of offers in the region of £595,000.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Complementing the grandeur of this abode are three generously sized bedrooms featuring en-suite facilities, a testament to the commitment to both style and convenience. Effortlessly marrying old-world grace with modern convenience, this home exudes a rare and captivating charm.”

Take a closer look.

