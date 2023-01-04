News you can trust since 1873
Michael Hodgson

Historic and glorious five-bed Victorian mansion in Cleadon hits the market for surprising six-figure price

There’s only one word for this home: regal.

By Jack Marshall
39 minutes ago

On the market for offers in excess of £995,000 with Michael Hodgson, this magnificent five-bed Victorian mansion is set within Undercliff Hall in the sought-after village of Cleadon. Boasting period features and charm as well as a stunning landscaped garden with summer house, this home is truly unique. Take a look around...

