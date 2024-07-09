How to have your say on plan to build 296 affordable homes in Sunderland
Gentoo Group wants to build approximately 296 homes as part of its Chester Gate development in Pennywell.
The proposed site will be part of Gentoo’s Affordable Homes Programme, and mark its largest affordable development to date.
The scheme would see two, three and four-bedroom homes, two-bedroom bungalows and two-bedroom apartments built on the brownfield land to the north and west of the current Chester Gate Phase 1 development and available for affordable and/or social rent and Shared Ownership.
Now residents are being urged to have their say on the plans.
Gentoo Homes and Development director Joanne Gordon said there was a serious need for housing in the city: “With more than 30,000 people on our waiting list it’s crucial we build the right homes in the right places to deliver much needed high-quality, affordable homes for the residents of Sunderland.
“As a responsible business we value the views and opinions of local residents and are really keen to hear their thoughts on our exciting plans to build even more new affordable homes across the city.”
The public consultation is now open and runs until Thursday, August 1.
Residents living close to the proposed developments will receive a leaflet through their door which can be used to provide feedback. Feedback can also be provided online at bit.ly/Chester-Gate-Phase-2
An in person engagement event is also happening at Grindon Church Community Project, Galway Road, Grindon, SR4 8JZ, from 2pm–7pm on Wednesday, July 17, and 8.30am–1.30pm on Thursday, July 18.
Residents are welcome to attend to look at plans and provide feedback.
Gentoo aims to deliver more than 700 additional homes in Sunderland by 2029 through its Affordable Homes Programme, to help tackle the city’s shortage of affordable housing and meet Sunderland City Council’s target of 13,410 new build homes across Wearside by 2033.
To find out more about Gentoo’s Affordable Homes Programme, visit: www.gentoogroup.com/chestergate
