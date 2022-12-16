News you can trust since 1873
Dowen Estate Agents

Handsome four-bed Seaburn family home with modern finish hits the housing market

This lovely family home even has seaside views.

By Jack Marshall
5 minutes ago
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 10:19am

On the market for £465,000 with Dowen Estate Agents, this four-bed semi-detached Seaburn home has it all, from a welcoming entrance vestibule, two reception rooms, and a modern dining kitchen, to spacious bedrooms, a main bedroom with en suite, and an enclosed rear garden with a garage. Take a look around...

