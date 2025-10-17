Join me for another look at a 4-bed Sunderland home with balcony views of the stunning landscape

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST
Marketed by Yopa, Scotland & The North.
Marketed by Yopa, Scotland & The North. | Yopa, Scotland & The North
It’s immaculate, it oozes comfort, and it has stunning views across Sunderland. That’s this 4-bed home which is for sale.

The deceptively spacious detached house in Grasmoor View is on the market for offers over £260,000 with estate agents Yopa, Scotland & The North.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Whether you're looking for peaceful outdoor strolls, great educational options, or everyday essentials within reach, Grasmoor View is a wonderful place to call home.”

It’s time for a closer look.

