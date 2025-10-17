Join me for another look at a 4-bed Sunderland home with balcony views of the stunning landscape
It’s immaculate, it oozes comfort, and it has stunning views across Sunderland. That’s this 4-bed home which is for sale.
The deceptively spacious detached house in Grasmoor View is on the market for offers over £260,000 with estate agents Yopa, Scotland & The North.
Its Rightmove listing says: “Whether you're looking for peaceful outdoor strolls, great educational options, or everyday essentials within reach, Grasmoor View is a wonderful place to call home.”
It’s time for a closer look.