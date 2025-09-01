The outside of the building which has been described by the estate agents Bradley Hall, Durham as 'truly spectacular'.placeholder image
The outside of the building which has been described by the estate agents Bradley Hall, Durham as 'truly spectacular'. | Bradley Hall, Durham

I need to win the Lottery so I can buy this 5-bed jewel of a Wearside mansion!

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 1st Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Soak in these incredible views of a 5-bed Wearside mansion which has been described as ‘truly spectacular’.

Estate agents Bradley Hall, Durham have brought this gorgeous property at Ramside Park to the market and the asking price is £1,700,000.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Developed in 2017 by the current owner occupiers, the house has been finished to an exceptionally high standard.”

Take a closer look.

The bespoke kitchen is an incredible part of this stunning home.

1. Bespoke kitchen

The bespoke kitchen is an incredible part of this stunning home. | Bradley Hall, Durham

Live in true luxury in this amazing Ramside Park home which is packed with incredible features.

2. True luxury

Live in true luxury in this amazing Ramside Park home which is packed with incredible features. | Bradley Hall, Durham

William House is the property up for sale on what is described as 'one of the best residential locations'.

3. One of the best residential locations

William House is the property up for sale on what is described as 'one of the best residential locations'. | Bradley Hall, Durham

The house has been finished to an incredibly high standard.

4. Incredible standard

The house has been finished to an incredibly high standard. | Bradley Hall, Durham

