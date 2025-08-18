You get it all in this 4-bed semi-detached house which is on sale in Fire Station Houses, Station Road in Sunderland.
It is on sale for £230,000 with The Good Estate Agent and its Rightmove listing says: “Perfectly positioned just off Station Road in the sought-after Fulwell area of Sunderland, this beautifully refurbished semi-detached home delivers style, comfort, and everyday convenience in abundance.”
Let’s take a look inside.
1. Just off Station Road
The house is positioned just off Station Road in the Fulwell area. | The Good Estate Agent
2. Attractive views
Attractive views from the windows of the 4-bed and 2-bathroom home which is on the market with The Good Estate Agent. | The Good Estate Agent
3. Bright and inviting
A bright and inviting hallway leads to the living room. | The Good Estate Agent
4. Ideal for relaxing
The living room is a perfect area for relaxing or hosting friends. | The Good Estate Agent