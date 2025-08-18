You get it all in this 4-bed semi-detached house which is on sale in Fire Station Houses, Station Road in Sunderland.

It is on sale for £230,000 with The Good Estate Agent and its Rightmove listing says: “Perfectly positioned just off Station Road in the sought-after Fulwell area of Sunderland, this beautifully refurbished semi-detached home delivers style, comfort, and everyday convenience in abundance.”