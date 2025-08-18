A look outside this beautifully refurbished semi-detached home.placeholder image
This perfectly positioned 4-bed Fulwell home is yards from the Metro - and it is on the market

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Just imagine living in a home which is yards from the Seaburn Metro, close to shops and a short walk to the sea.

You get it all in this 4-bed semi-detached house which is on sale in Fire Station Houses, Station Road in Sunderland.

It is on sale for £230,000 with The Good Estate Agent and its Rightmove listing says: “Perfectly positioned just off Station Road in the sought-after Fulwell area of Sunderland, this beautifully refurbished semi-detached home delivers style, comfort, and everyday convenience in abundance.”

Let’s take a look inside.

The house is positioned just off Station Road in the Fulwell area.

1. Just off Station Road

The house is positioned just off Station Road in the Fulwell area.

Attractive views from the windows of the 4-bed and 2-bathroom home which is on the market with The Good Estate Agent.

2. Attractive views

Attractive views from the windows of the 4-bed and 2-bathroom home which is on the market with The Good Estate Agent.

A bright and inviting hallway leads to the living room.

3. Bright and inviting

A bright and inviting hallway leads to the living room.

The living room is a perfect area for relaxing or hosting friends.

4. Ideal for relaxing

The living room is a perfect area for relaxing or hosting friends.

