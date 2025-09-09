Outside the property which is in Orchard Court in the Fulwell area of Sunderland.placeholder image
Coastal charm and spacious style await in a 2-bed top floor 'for sale' Fulwell apartment

By Chris Cordner

Published 9th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Just imagine a life in a top floor apartment with shops, the seafront and the Metro close by.

It could be yours if you buy this 2-bed property in Orchard Court, Fulwell, which is on the market with estate agents Hunters Sunderland, Sunderland.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Presented to a high standard throughout giving a light and spacious feel that can't fail to impress on internal inspection.

“The picturesque seafront is also just a short stroll away—ideal for beach lovers and those who enjoy scenic walks. Inside, the apartment features a generously sized lounge/diner, double glazing throughout, and efficient combi gas central heating.

Residents benefit from secure allocated parking and a safe entry system, with access to the top floor accommodation via a communal staircase.”

Take a closer look.

The kitchen and living room can both be seen in this inviting photo inside the property.

1. Kitchen and living room

A closer look at the kitchen area which is part of a quality open plan layout.

2. Open plan

An area to relax and dine in style in the kitchen/living area.

3. Take in the view

The bright and inviting hallway area of the property which is a top floor apartment.

4. Hallway view

