It could be yours if you buy this 2-bed property in Orchard Court, Fulwell, which is on the market with estate agents Hunters Sunderland, Sunderland.
Its Rightmove listing says: “Presented to a high standard throughout giving a light and spacious feel that can't fail to impress on internal inspection.
“The picturesque seafront is also just a short stroll away—ideal for beach lovers and those who enjoy scenic walks. Inside, the apartment features a generously sized lounge/diner, double glazing throughout, and efficient combi gas central heating.
“Residents benefit from secure allocated parking and a safe entry system, with access to the top floor accommodation via a communal staircase.”