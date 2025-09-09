It could be yours if you buy this 2-bed property in Orchard Court, Fulwell, which is on the market with estate agents Hunters Sunderland, Sunderland.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Presented to a high standard throughout giving a light and spacious feel that can't fail to impress on internal inspection.

“The picturesque seafront is also just a short stroll away—ideal for beach lovers and those who enjoy scenic walks. Inside, the apartment features a generously sized lounge/diner, double glazing throughout, and efficient combi gas central heating.

“Residents benefit from secure allocated parking and a safe entry system, with access to the top floor accommodation via a communal staircase.”

Take a closer look.

1 . Kitchen and living room The kitchen and living room can both be seen in this inviting photo inside the property. | Hunters Sunderland, Sunderland Photo Sales

2 . Open plan A closer look at the kitchen area which is part of a quality open plan layout. | Hunters Sunderland, Sunderland Photo Sales

3 . Take in the view An area to relax and dine in style in the kitchen/living area. | Hunters Sunderland, Sunderland Photo Sales

4 . Hallway view The bright and inviting hallway area of the property which is a top floor apartment. | Hunters Sunderland, Sunderland Photo Sales