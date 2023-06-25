News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3

For sale near Sunderland: See inside 6 bed dream house in Whitburn with underfloor heating and home cinema

With six bedrooms and a home cinema, this property in Whitburn is a dream home for many.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 25th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

Located on Markham Avenue in Whitburn, this six bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. This impressive property has under floor heating, a home cinema and a multi-room surround sound system.

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “The property has been built to a very high specification by our client and offers a stunning interior carrying a host of outstanding features including a Loxone Home Automation system, under floor heating throughout with intelligent time and temperature controls to each room, modern bathroom suites, a beautiful kitchen, home cinema with HD4K projector, 190 inch screen with 9.1 surround speaker system, Deuren made to measure hardwood veneer matching door sets throughout, an open atrium in the hallway with a truly stunning custom made glass and oak staircase, electric blinds, multiroom sound system and lighting controls throughout.”

This stunning home has three floors and consists of a reception hall, ground floor wc, home office, sitting room, home cinema and an open plan kitchen. The property also has several en-suites and a room with a walk-in wardrobe.

Summary

Location:Markham Avenue,Whitburn SR6

Guide price: £1,375,000

Agent: Peter Heron

Contact: 01917 234741

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This property is located on Markham Avenue

1. Markham Avenue

This property is located on Markham Avenue

Photo Sales
Entrance hall

2. Markham Avenue

Entrance hall

Photo Sales
Modern fitted kitchen

3. Markham Avenue

Modern fitted kitchen

Photo Sales
Dining area

4. Markham Avenue

Dining area

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:PropertyWhitburnSunderlandZoopla