For sale near Sunderland: See inside 6 bed dream house in Whitburn with underfloor heating and home cinema
With six bedrooms and a home cinema, this property in Whitburn is a dream home for many.
Located on Markham Avenue in Whitburn, this six bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. This impressive property has under floor heating, a home cinema and a multi-room surround sound system.
The property listing on Zoopla reads: “The property has been built to a very high specification by our client and offers a stunning interior carrying a host of outstanding features including a Loxone Home Automation system, under floor heating throughout with intelligent time and temperature controls to each room, modern bathroom suites, a beautiful kitchen, home cinema with HD4K projector, 190 inch screen with 9.1 surround speaker system, Deuren made to measure hardwood veneer matching door sets throughout, an open atrium in the hallway with a truly stunning custom made glass and oak staircase, electric blinds, multiroom sound system and lighting controls throughout.”
This stunning home has three floors and consists of a reception hall, ground floor wc, home office, sitting room, home cinema and an open plan kitchen. The property also has several en-suites and a room with a walk-in wardrobe.
Summary
Location:Markham Avenue,Whitburn SR6
Guide price: £1,375,000
Agent: Peter Heron
Contact: 01917 234741
For more information, visit Zoopla.