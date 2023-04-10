For sale in Sunderland: 5 bedroom property with spacious rooms and conservatory available for £495,000
Take a look inside this stunning five bedroom property in Sunderland complete with an amazing living room, modern bathroom and conservatory.
This amazing property in Silksworth Hall Drive, New Silksworth, Sunderland, is on the market for £495,000 but there’s plenty on offer for your money. The house is listed for sale on Zoopla by Signature North East.
It’s described as a “delightful detached home, offering five bedrooms, spacious living, and modern décor and styling throughout. The property benefits from being in a brilliant location, with a variety of shops and supermarkets, schooling, and strong transport and road links all within close proximity. Additionally, the garage has undergone extensive improvements and now provides an exclusive annex living space.”
The five-bedroom home offers a substantial amount of space, with a large living room and conservatory. The house annex comprises an open-plan living room and kitchen with fitted cabinets for storage, a double bedroom, and a tiled ensuite.
Externally, the property provides a gated driveway for off-road parking as well as a garden with a patio area and a deck. The property was listed in August 2022 and is in council tax band F.
Property Summary
Location: Silksworth Hall Drive, New Silksworth, Sunderland, SR2
Price: £495,000
Agent: Signature North East
Contact: 0191 251 334