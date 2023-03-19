Take a look inside this stunning six bedroom terraced house with four baths, stunning decor and a huge garden

If you have just over half a million to spare, then this stunning six-bedroom house boasting elegant decor and a host of character features could be yours.

The mid Victorian terraced house is described as a luxury family home and and is located in a highly regarded area. Set back off the leafy residential street it feels tucked away, yet is close to the city centre, University City Campus and Royal Hospital.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Hackett Property. On Zoopla, they say: “An elegant and superbly presented six bedroom, mid Victorian, grade two listed, terraced family house benefiting carefully restored period features and a contemporary specification creating a luxury family home of real distinction.

“Internally the living space is both spacious and enjoys excellent natural light throughout. The extensive accommodation is over three floors and offers flexible space ideal for those who may require home offices or even a partly self contained accommodation.

“Walking through the house one is struck by its carefully considered décor offering a mix of formal and more relaxed living spaces. The house has gas central heating throughout run from two boilers.

“The house is located on a highly regarded leafy residential street within close proximity of the nearby city centre, University City Campus and Royal Hospital while transport links are provided by road, Park Lane bus station and nearby Metro station.”

Location: Thornhill Terrace, Sunderland SR2

Price: £550,000

Estate Agent: Hackett Property

Contact Number: 01917 238574

1 . Thornhill Terrace, Sunderland The outside of the property at Thornhill Terrace, Sunderland Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

2 . Thornhill Terrace, Sunderland A first look inside, showing stunning decor and a retro vibe with a classic fire place Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

3 . Thornhill Terrace, Sunderland A modern looking kitchen pictured here with a stunning marble finish Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

4 . Thornhill Terrace, Sunderland Another look at one of the main sitting rooms, with a modern carpet Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales