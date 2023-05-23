Take a look inside this two-bed house that’s close to Sunderland train station, Sunderland Royal Hospital and less than two miles from the city centre that’s perfect for first time buyers

If you’re looking to take your first steps on the property ladder, then look no further as this lovely two-bedroom terraced house close to Sunderland train station and Sunderland Royal Hospital is perfect for first time buyers.

The house is for sale through the estate agent Good Life Homes. On Zoopla , they say: Good Life Homes are delighted to bring to the market this fabulous two bedroom double fronted mid terrace cottage situated in a popular street just off Chester Road and minutes walk to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

“Offering one-level living, the property comprises of; lounge, dining room/second reception room, two bedrooms, kitchen and modern family bathroom.

“The front of the property is secured by wrought iron gates and has a lovely paved area making it very well presented. To the rear is a courtyard offering comfortable, secure off-road parking for one vehicle secluded by an electric roller shutter door.

“The current owners have carried out a lot of cosmetic updating over the years, and this particular property has benefitted from a new main roof. This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a ready to move into home”

Location: Brinkburn Street, High Barnes, Sunderland SR4

Price: £132,000

Estate Agent: Good Life Homes

Contact Number: 01917 237790

