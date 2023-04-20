Take a look inside this stylish one-bedroom apartment that’s located in the city centre and is a bargain.

If you’re looking for an absolute bargain property in the Sunderland area then look no further, as this stylish one-bedroom apartment is one of the cheapest on the market, and is situated in the city centre.

The apartment is currently tenanted, providing a great investment opportunity. It includes a whole host of amenities including allocated parking and more.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Hackett Property. On Zoopla , they say: “Stylish top floor one bedroom converted city centre apartment with excellent access to city centre, transport links and both university campuses.

“Internally the accommodation briefly comprises, communal entrance with stairs to second floor, private reception hall, spacious living area open to fitted kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom/WC with separate shower.

“Externally there is one allocated off-street parking bay. Modern features include integrated appliances, spotlighting, video entrance phone system, shower, double glazing (part) and gas fired central heating ideal for working people and students.

“The apartment is currently tenanted and therefore represents an ideal investment opportunity.”

Location: Borough Road, Sunderland, City Centre, Sunniside SR1

Price: £65,000 - Zoopla notes other fees including: Service charge - £1751.78 from 01/04/2022 - 31/03/2023 paid monthly & Ground Rent - £100 from 25/03/2022 - 24/03/2023 paid annually

Estate Agent: Hackett Property

Contact Number: 01915 118785

