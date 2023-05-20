News you can trust since 1873
For sale in Sunderland: Stunning semi-detached house less than half a mile from beach on the market

Take a look inside this stunning semi-detached house with a lovely garden that’s less than half a mile away from a beach

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 20th May 2023, 06:00 BST

If you have over £450,000 spare then this stunning semi-detached house with a lovely garden, modern kitchen that’s less than 10 minute walk away from Whitburn Bay could be yours.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Peter Heron. On Zoopla, they say: “This stunning four bedroom semi-detached house has been significantly extended and remodelled to a most impressive standard throughout, occupying a superb, elevated position at the head of the cul-de-sac within this highly desirable location.

“Internally the stylish accommodation is accessed via an imposing reception hall with cloakroom/wc and staircase to the first floor. There are two generous reception rooms and a fabulous open plan dining kitchen, fitted with an excellent range of contemporary units, a selection of integrated appliances, breakfast bar and vaulted ceiling with Velux windows.

“From the kitchen there is access to a useful rear porch that provides space for a washing machine and access out to the rear garden. On the first floor there are four excellent bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room/wc and a fabulous family bathroom/wc, incorporating a shower enclosure.

“Externally there is a generous driveway providing off street parking, a single garage and a delightful garden with a lawn, patio and planted borders. This location is ideally placed for local amenities shops and schools as well as the Sea front and beaches.”

Location: Seaburn Close, Seaburn, Sunderland SR6

Price: £465,000

Estate Agent: Peter Heron

Contact Number: 01917 231487

The outside of the property at Seaburn Close, Seaburn, Sunderland

A reception room

A reception room

Another view of the reception room with a grand piano

Another view of the reception room with a grand piano

A broad view of the kitchen

A broad view of the kitchen

