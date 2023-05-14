News you can trust since 1873
For sale in Sunderland: Stunning open plan new build on the market

Take a look inside this stunning 5-bed detached house that is on the market. It’s a new build with a sought after open plan design

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 12th May 2023, 14:14 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 08:52 BST

If you have more than £420,000 then this stunning 5 bedroom detached house could be fore you. The house is a new build, and features a double integral garage and more.

The property is for sale on Zoopla via the developer Story Homes. On Zoopla, they say: “The Charlton has been designed with flexible living in mind, perfect for families who need living spaces that work for them.

“The large L-shaped open plan kitchen/dining/family area features a stylish kitchen island unit, a dining area with space for an eight-seater table and large bi-folding doors that further extend this living space, great for entertaining family and friends.

“The open hallway has two windows which maximise light, and as well as a separate lounge, there is a room to the front that could be a study, play area or a snug; the options are endless. Not forgetting the large integral garage that can be accessed through the utility room and could double up as a home gym.

“Upstairs all of the bedrooms are double, including the main bedroom that features a separate dressing area and a large en-suite with a spacious shower area. This home benefits from a second en-suite as well as a main bathroom, which features a double ended bath and a separate shower enclosure, ideal for busy families.”

Price: £424,995

Location: "Charlton" at Englemann Way, Sunderland SR3

Developer: Story Homes

Contact Number: 01917 239779

1. "Charlton" at Englemann Way, Sunderland

2. "Charlton" at Englemann Way, Sunderland

3. "Charlton" at Englemann Way, Sunderland

4. "Charlton" at Englemann Way, Sunderland

