Take a look at this stunning and modern bungalow with a large garden in a sought after location that's on the market in Sunderland

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 14th Apr 2023, 14:06 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

If you have just shy of £600,000 laying around, then this stunning and modernised bungalow that resides in a sought after location could be yours. It comes with two bedrooms, a modern bathroom and a large garden.

The bungalow is for sale on Zoopla, via the estate agent Peter Heron. On Zoopla, they say: “Occupying a delightful cul-de-sac position in the heart of Cleadon Village, we offer a rare opportunity to purchase a well modernised and tastefully appointed detached bungalow which has been subject to considerable capital expenditure by our client and is finished to the highest of specifications.

“Featuring a host of improvements throughout, this fine home offers a wonderful turn-key living space which internally comprises a reception hall with cloak cupboard, living room with limestone fireplace.

“It also has a dining room sharing an open plan arrangement with a modern kitchen comprised of quartz worktops and an extensive range of integrated appliances, utility room, ground floor cloakroom/WC, two double sized bedrooms and a delightful modern bathroom.”

Price: £599,950

Location: Mayfield Drive, Cleadon, Sunderland SR6

Estate Agent: Peter Heron

Contact Number: 01917 234134

The outside of the bungalow at Mayfield Drive, Cleadon, Sunderland

1. Mayfield Drive, Cleadon, Sunderland

The outside of the bungalow at Mayfield Drive, Cleadon, Sunderland

The kitchen at the property

2. Mayfield Drive, Cleadon, Sunderland

The kitchen at the property

Another view of the kitchen, showcasing the modern electric hobs

3. Mayfield Drive, Cleadon, Sunderland

Another view of the kitchen, showcasing the modern electric hobs

A wider view of the kitchen, including a dining area

4. Mayfield Drive, Cleadon, Sunderland

A wider view of the kitchen, including a dining area

