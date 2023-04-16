For sale in Sunderland: Stunning & Modern bungalow with a large garden in sought after area on the market
Take a look at this stunning and modern bungalow with a large garden in a sought after location that’s on the market in Sunderland
If you have just shy of £600,000 laying around, then this stunning and modernised bungalow that resides in a sought after location could be yours. It comes with two bedrooms, a modern bathroom and a large garden.
The bungalow is for sale on Zoopla, via the estate agent Peter Heron. On Zoopla, they say: “Occupying a delightful cul-de-sac position in the heart of Cleadon Village, we offer a rare opportunity to purchase a well modernised and tastefully appointed detached bungalow which has been subject to considerable capital expenditure by our client and is finished to the highest of specifications.
“Featuring a host of improvements throughout, this fine home offers a wonderful turn-key living space which internally comprises a reception hall with cloak cupboard, living room with limestone fireplace.
“It also has a dining room sharing an open plan arrangement with a modern kitchen comprised of quartz worktops and an extensive range of integrated appliances, utility room, ground floor cloakroom/WC, two double sized bedrooms and a delightful modern bathroom.”
Price: £599,950
Location: Mayfield Drive, Cleadon, Sunderland SR6
Estate Agent: Peter Heron
Contact Number: 01917 234134