Take a look inside this stunning house on the market in Sunderland that features the sprawling countryside just off the back garden

If you have around £450,000 to spare, then this stunning and modern house on the market in Sunderland that features the sprawling countryside just off the back garden could be yours.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Good Life Homes. On Zoopla , they say: “Good Life Homes are delighted to bring to the market a large, individually constructed four bedroom detached bungalow which is probably the finest of its type on the market.

“With over 3,000 square foot of living space, this substantial home was constructed around 35 years ago on a generous plot providing extensive parking to the front and a genuine double garage with two remote doors, plus a beautiful rear garden plot with unobstructed south facing rural views creating a real countryside feeling.

“Internally, this impressive home briefly comprises; entrance hall, separate WC, front lounge, three bedrooms plus additional master bedroom with dressing room and full bathroom leading off, separate large bathroom, stunning rear lounge/dining room extending over 30ft with views over garden.

“Modern designer kitchen with Quartz worktops and integrated Neff appliances, gorgeous family room with views over garden and open countryside.

“There is also a genuine double garage with twin electric doors, electric lighting and sockets which has direct access into a generous utility room which in turn can access the house via an internal door. Solar Panels have been installed which significantly reduce the net annual electric costs.”

Price: £450,000

Location: Grassholm Meadows, Tunstall, Sunderland SR3

Estate Agent: Good Life Homes

Contact Number: 01917 230402

Undefined: H2

1 . Grassholm Meadows, Tunstall, Sunderland The outside of the property at Grassholm Meadows, Tunstall, Sunderland Photo Sales

2 . Grassholm Meadows, Tunstall, Sunderland Main reception room Photo Sales

3 . Grassholm Meadows, Tunstall, Sunderland A broad view of the kitchen Photo Sales

4 . Grassholm Meadows, Tunstall, Sunderland An outside view of the house Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 8