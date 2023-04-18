Take a look inside this stunning modern two-bedroom flat that is in close proximity to a beach and city centre that’s perfect for first time buyers

If you’re looking to make your first step on the property ladder in Sunderland, then look no further as this stunning and modern two bedroom flat is perfect for first time buyers. The flat is close to the city centre and a beach.

The flat is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Peter Heron. On Zoopla , they say: “This stunning two bedroom apartment occupies an enviable top floor, corner position within this attractive and conveniently located purpose built building.

“A security entry door leads into the communal hall with a staircase to the upper floors. The stylish private accommodation includes a hall and a fabulous open plan lounge and contemporary kitchen with a beautiful tiled floor and an excellent range of units.”

The listing continues: “There is a modern shower room and two double bedrooms, one with a luxury en-suite/wc. Externally there is an allocated parking space within the gated car park and there are pleasant communal gardens.

“The property is ideally positioned for a range of local amenities, Sunderland’s beaches, Seaburn Metro station and is within easy reach of Sunderland City Centre and major road networks.”

Price: £190,000

Location: Orchard Court, Fulwell, Sunderland SR6

Estate Agent: Peter Heron

Contact Number: 01917 231220

Undefined: H2

1 . Orchard Court, Fulwell, Sunderland A modern sitting room in an open plan room Photo Sales

2 . Orchard Court, Fulwell, Sunderland The open plan room contains a kitchen, pictured here Photo Sales

3 . Orchard Court, Fulwell, Sunderland A closer look at the modern kitchen Photo Sales

4 . Orchard Court, Fulwell, Sunderland A sitting area with a wall mounted TV, freeing up space Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4