For sale in Sunderland: Stunning detached house less than half a mile from Seaburn beach on the market

Take a look inside this stunning and modern four-bedroom detached house that’s less than half a mile from Seaburn beach on the market in Sunderland.

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 28th May 2023, 06:00 BST

If you have almost half a million pounds spare, then this stunning four bed detached house less than half a mile from Seaburn beach is on the market. Described as in ‘show home condition’ it’s worth having a look inside.

The house is for sale through the estate agent Hunters. On Zoopla, they say: “Sandbrook Meadows is an exclusive development located on South Bents in Seaburn

“Built over the last couple of years by Miller Homes, the properties are all detached executive homes and this is a rare opportunity to purchase a superb example.

“With the seafront just moments away, this is one of Sunderland’s most sought after areas and we anticipate great demand therefore early viewing is advised.

“Presented in show home condition, this cannot fail to impress, offering all of the benefits of modern design and living.”

Location: Crofters Way, South Bents, Sunderland SR6

Price: £480,000

Estate Agent: Hunters

Contact Number: 01917 234120

The outside of the property at Crofters Way, South Bents, Sunderland

The outside of the property at Crofters Way, South Bents, Sunderland

Large kitchen with dining area leads to the big garden

Large kitchen with dining area leads to the big garden

The main reception room

The main reception room

The kitchen

The kitchen

