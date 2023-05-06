Take a look inside this stunning detached bungalow that’s on the market in Sunderland

If you have just under half a million pounds spare, then this stunning detached bungalow, that’s recently undergone a ‘major refurbishment’ situated in a popular location is on the market.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, with the estate agent Good Life Homes. On Zoopla , they say: “Good Life Homes are delighted to bring to the market this stunning four bed detached bungalow which has undergone a thorough recent back to brick renovation creating what must be one of the finest properties of its type in the area.

“With style and sophistication in abundance, this one-level spacious home offers four double bedrooms including a beautiful master bedroom with stylish en suite facilities.

“The family bathroom has, as its centrepiece, a designer polished cast-iron slipper bath which was installed at considerable expense by the current owners.

“At its heart, the entrance hall welcomes you into the property with glazed double doors leading into the spacious lounge which has been opened up at one end to flow seamlessly to a stunning designer kitchen with a wonderful quartz-topped island at its centre offering a casual dining or breakfast option. A formal dining room also runs off the main entrance hall, perfect for dinner parties or entertaining.”

Location: Sulby Lodge, Ashbrooke Range, Sunderland SR2

Price: £480,000

Estate Agent: Good Life Homes

Contact Number: 0191 563 0243

