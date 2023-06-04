Take a look inside this stunning six bedroom property that’s just 0.3 miles from the Roker beach

If you have just shy of £600,000 spare, then this stunning six bedroom property less than half a mile from Roker beach is on the market. The house also features a room with a fully sized snooker table and a dart board.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Hunters. On Zoopla , they say: “An opportunity to purchase a superb period property on one of Sunderland’s most sought after streets.

“Directly opposite Roker Park and just moments from the coast, this is a superb location from which to enjoy the best that the area has to offer

“The property itself has everything you would expect from a period home of such stature, with plenty of features combined with a modern finish.

“Arranged over three floors and offering six bedrooms, two with en suites, this is an impressive family home with enough space to satisfy the most demanding buyer.”

Location: Roker Park Road, Roker, Sunderland SR6

Price: £575,000

Estate Agent: Hunters

Contact Number: 01917 238037

1 . Roker Park Road, Roker, Sunderland The front of the property at Roker Park Road, Roker, Sunderland Photo Sales

2 . Roker Park Road, Roker, Sunderland The kitchen Photo Sales

3 . Roker Park Road, Roker, Sunderland The main sitting room Photo Sales

4 . Roker Park Road, Roker, Sunderland Another room with great access to the garden Photo Sales

