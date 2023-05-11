Take a look inside this 5-bedroom terraced house that’s on the edge of the city centre, and one of the cheapest on the market

If you’re looking for an absolute bargain in Sunderland then look no further as this five bedroom terraced house is one of the cheapest on the market. The property is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Good Life Homes.

On Zoopla , the property description reads: “Good Life Homes are delighted to bring to the market this 5 bed terraced house located in Millfield location close to City Centre, University of Sunderland and transport links.

“Briefly comprising on the ground floor; entrance hall, lounge, second reception room/dining room, kitchen and downstairs bathroom with toilet and shower. On the first floor are 3 bedrooms and a family bathroom.

“The loft has been converted to create an additional 2 bedrooms on the second floor. Externally to the rear is a low maintenance courtyard accessed by manual shutter with ample space for parking one vehicle if required.

“The property has had some cosmetic updating throughout recently, offering a ready to move into home and would be of particular interest to first time buyers or an investment opportunity.”

Price: £95,000

Location: Cirencester Street, Millfield, Sunderland SR4

Estate Agent: Good Life Homes

Contact Number: 0191 563 0243

1 . Cirencester Street, Millfield, Sunderland The outside of the property at Cirencester Street, Millfield, Sunderland Photo Sales

2 . Cirencester Street, Millfield, Sunderland The kitchen with strategically placed ovens Photo Sales

3 . Cirencester Street, Millfield, Sunderland A lot of space to be utilised here Photo Sales

4 . Cirencester Street, Millfield, Sunderland This room has laminated flooring which is usual in the warmer months Photo Sales