Take a look inside this stunning house that’s just five minutes from Seaburn beach and features a cinema

If you have just shy of £800,000 to spare, then this stunning five bedroom semi-detached house featuring a cinema room and located in a very popular location could be yours. The house is for sale on Zoopla through EweMove Sales & Lettings - Fulwell & Boldon. They say: “The Square is accessed via private gates through a secure entry system and the communal landscaped gardens are mature and very well maintained.

“Upon entering the property’s impressive entrance hall, you will find a spacious dining room to your left, a downstairs WC to your right, and a closet.

“Straight ahead lies the 12m kitchen/family room, complete with lvt flooring that runs throughout the ground floor and the first-floor office. The dining room offers three large internal windows that provide natural light and a view into the living space.

“The kitchen/living space boasts quartz worktops, an under-mount sink, and a range cooker. Additionally, tall larder cupboards provide ample storage space and there is room for an American fridge freezer and built-in microwave. The kitchen leads to a utility area with more wall and base units, an insert sink, laminate tops, access to the rear garden, and a double garage.

“The garden features Indian sandstone decking, perfect for entertaining, with a sectioned-off barbecue area, sitting area, luxury hot tub, all connected by artificial turf.

“On the first floor, you will find a large master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe, fitted wardrobes, a vanity table, and scenic views. The master bedroom also boasts a huge ensuite with a roll-top bath, shower, and jack and jill sinks, all tiled from floor to ceiling.

“The first floor also features a cinema room accessed through double doors and boasting 12 reclining seats, a cinema projector and a screen with french doors leading to a balcony. Also on this level is an office with fitted wardrobes as well as a separate WC.

“The second floor has three double bedrooms, all with laminate flooring. One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a dressing room, one has fitted wardrobes, and two have en-suites. Additionally, there is a family bathroom.”

Location: The Square, Sunderland SR6

Price: £795,000

Agent: EweMove Sales & Lettings - Fulwell & Boldon

Contact Number: 0191 723 8899

The Square, Sunderland

The Square, Sunderland

The Square, Sunderland

The Square, Sunderland

