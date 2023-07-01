News you can trust since 1873
For sale in Sunderland: Stunning 5 bed house with cinema room just 5 minutes from Seaburn beach

Take a look inside this stunning house that’s just five minutes from Seaburn beach and features a cinema

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 1st Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

If you have just shy of £800,000 to spare, then this stunning five bedroom semi-detached house featuring a cinema room and located in a very popular location could be yours. The house is for sale on Zoopla through EweMove Sales & Lettings - Fulwell & Boldon. They say: “The Square is accessed via private gates through a secure entry system and the communal landscaped gardens are mature and very well maintained.

“Upon entering the property’s impressive entrance hall, you will find a spacious dining room to your left, a downstairs WC to your right, and a closet.

“Straight ahead lies the 12m kitchen/family room, complete with lvt flooring that runs throughout the ground floor and the first-floor office. The dining room offers three large internal windows that provide natural light and a view into the living space.

“The kitchen/living space boasts quartz worktops, an under-mount sink, and a range cooker. Additionally, tall larder cupboards provide ample storage space and there is room for an American fridge freezer and built-in microwave. The kitchen leads to a utility area with more wall and base units, an insert sink, laminate tops, access to the rear garden, and a double garage.

“The garden features Indian sandstone decking, perfect for entertaining, with a sectioned-off barbecue area, sitting area, luxury hot tub, all connected by artificial turf.

“On the first floor, you will find a large master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe, fitted wardrobes, a vanity table, and scenic views. The master bedroom also boasts a huge ensuite with a roll-top bath, shower, and jack and jill sinks, all tiled from floor to ceiling.

“The first floor also features a cinema room accessed through double doors and boasting 12 reclining seats, a cinema projector and a screen with french doors leading to a balcony. Also on this level is an office with fitted wardrobes as well as a separate WC.

“The second floor has three double bedrooms, all with laminate flooring. One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a dressing room, one has fitted wardrobes, and two have en-suites. Additionally, there is a family bathroom.”

Location: The Square, Sunderland SR6

Price: £795,000

Agent: EweMove Sales & Lettings - Fulwell & Boldon

Contact Number: 0191 723 8899

The outside of the property at The Square, Sunderland

1. The Square, Sunderland

The outside of the property at The Square, Sunderland

The Square, Sunderland

2. The Square, Sunderland

The Square, Sunderland

The house is surrounded by stunning views

3. The Square, Sunderland

The house is surrounded by stunning views

There’s lovely areas outside for relaxing on a warm day

4. The Square, Sunderland

There’s lovely areas outside for relaxing on a warm day

