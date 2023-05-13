News you can trust since 1873
For sale in Sunderland: Stunning 5 bed house in highly regarded location hits the market for £1.2 million

Take a look inside this stunning and modern 5 bed detached house with a spectacular garden, located in an ‘exceptional and highly regarded location’

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 11th May 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 06:00 BST

If you have around £1.2 million spare, then this modern 5 bed detached house with a spectacular garden, located in an ‘exceptional and highly regarded location’ could be yours.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Colin Lilley. On Zoopla, they say: “We are delighted to welcome to the market this stunning detached house well positioned in Cleadon Village.

Commanding an exceptional and highly regarded location boasting easy access to the village centre and its many shops, restaurants and amenities as well as offering excellent transport links to Sunderland, South Shields, Newcastle and beyond.

“The property has been extended and improved by the current owners to a high standard and must be viewed to be fully appreciated benefiting from many extras of note and will not fail to impress all who view.

“The generous living accommodation briefly comprises of: Entrance Vestibule, Inner Hall, Living Room, Dining Room, Garden Room, Sitting Room, Kitchen / Breakfast Room, Utility, WC, Study / Ground Floor 5th Bedroom and to the First Floor, Landing, 4 Bedrooms, Family Bathroom, 2 En Suites and a Dressing Room to Bedroom 1.

“Externally the property is accessed via an electrically operated gated entry that opens to a gravelled driveway leading to the house and double garage. The garden is stocked with an abundance of plants, trees and shrubs in addition to two paved patio areas, a gardeners WC and extensive lawns.”

Price: £1,200,000

Location: Sunderland Road, Cleadon, Sunderland SR6

Estate Agent: Colin Lilley

Contact Number: 0191 228 6294

The outside of the property at Sunderland Road, Cleadon, Sunderland

The outside of the property at Sunderland Road, Cleadon, Sunderland

The entrance to the property grounds

The entrance to the property grounds

This view shows how vast the driveway is

This view shows how vast the driveway is

Outside view of the house

Outside view of the house

