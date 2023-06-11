Take a look inside this gorgeous four bedroom barn conversion that’s just 10 minutes away from Seaham beach

If you’ve got just shy of half a million spare then this stunning four bedroom barn conversion that’s not only in a countryside location but also just 10 minutes from Seaham Beach could be yours.

It is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent BedeBrooke. On Zoopla , they say: “Magnificent four bedroomed stone barn conversion in a fantastic countryside location with magnificent views. With ample living space, beautiful courtyard garden and fully renovated to a high standard, this property is not to be missed.

“Set over two floors, the internal accommodation briefly comprises of;- large breakfasting kitchen, with utility room, large dining room with magnificent views, living room, bathroom and bedroom on the ground floor.

“On the first floor is a beautiful open landing with countryside views, three well appointed bedrooms, one with an ensuite.

“Externally there is a low maintenance rear garden with mature borders, gravelled and patio area. As well as a double garage for off street parking.”

Location: Overton, Sunderland SR4

Price: £485,000

Estate Agent: BedeBrooke

Contact Number: 01917 230349

