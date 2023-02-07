Take a look inside this stunning two bedroom semi detached on the house with a huge garden that is perfect for first time buyers

A stunning, open plan two bedroom house with a massive garden is on the market in Sunderland for the ridiculously low price of £130,000. The house is perfect for first time buyers, and is a great way to get yourself firmly on the property ladder as it is a place to put some roots down.

Despite being modernised, and boasting stunning light fixtures alongside laminate flooring, the house is oozing with potential too. Ther is the potential to create 3rd bedroom and you won’t have to put up with off street parking for long, as the option to build a driveway is there should you wish to take it.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Good Life Homes. On Zoopla, they say “2 double bedroom semi-detached home in sought after location benefitting from modernised open plan layout to ground floor - large rear garden plot – potential to create 3rd bedroom – no chain.

“Good Life Homes are delighted to bring to the market this two double bedroom spacious home which has been updated to create a modern open plan ground floor layout comprising; lounge/kitchen and dining space. On the first floor there are two double bedrooms (one of which can be separated via partitioning wall to create a 3 bedroom home) and a family bathroom.

“Externally to the front is a low maintenance garden with the potential to create a driveway, and to the rear the property benefits from a generously large garden plot”

Location: Ryemount Road, Ryhope, Sunderland SR2

Price: £130,000

Agent: Good Life Homes

Contact: 01915 118451

Undefined: H2

1 . Ryemount Road, Ryhope The outside of the property at Ryemount Road, Ryhope Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

2 . Ryemount Road, Ryhope Here lies the main, unfurnished room with laminate flooring perfect for warmer weather and a unique light fixture above Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

3 . Ryemount Road, Ryhope Another view from the same room, showing the huge potential the room offers and the open plan style Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

4 . Ryemount Road, Ryhope A snippet of the sink, with a stunning yet subtle light fixture above Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales