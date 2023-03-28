Take a look inside this stunning two-bedroom semi-detached house with a vibrant feel throughout that is perfect for first time buyers

If you’re looking to make your first step on the property ladder and become a home owner then look no further, as this two-bedroom detached house has a modern and vibrant look throughout and is on the market for just £200,000.

The property is available to purchase on Zoopla, through the estate agent Hunters. On Zoopla, they say: “This is a lovely two bedroom semi detached on Drayton Road, Fulwell SR6. Sunderland’s beautiful coastline is just moments away with all of the bars, restaurants, cafes and leisure options on offer.

“Sea Road, with all of its amenities and transport links is also within easy reach as is the Metro link at Seaburn Station, giving easy access into the city centre, Newcastle and beyond. The property itself has been the subject of a recent upgrade with a new kitchen and bathroom amongst the many improvements.

“Neutral tones throughout give a fresh and light feel. This is ready to move straight into and could make an ideal first time buy or downsize. External there is a low maintenance garden to the rear and to the front a driveway providing off road parking.”

Price: £200,000

Location: Drayton Road, Fulwell, Sunderland SR6

Estate Agent: Hunters

Contact Number: 01917 234718

