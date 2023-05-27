News you can trust since 1873
For sale in Sunderland: Stunning 1920s five-bed detached house in Ashbrooke on the market

Take a look inside this stunning and rare 1920s house in a sought-after location in Sunderland.

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 27th May 2023, 06:00 BST

If you have around £735,000 spare, then this stunning five bed detached house, is on the market.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Good Life Homes. On Zoopla, they say: “Good Life Homes are delighted to bring to the market a rare opportunity to acquire one of the finest homes in the City in the prime ‘Beresford Park’ located just off Thornholme Road on the edge of the city centre, comprised of mostly individually designed homes built in the 1920s and 30s for the city’s wealthiest families.

“This particular home, formerly occupied by the Joseph family of the eponymous famous toy store, is a stunning mansion set in around 1/4 of an acre of landscaped grounds behind a high wall and fence and accessed via an electric gate for maximum privacy.

“A grand period entrance hall welcomes you into this gorgeous home and sets the tone of what’s to come. Painstakingly presented with style and an attention to detail, the current owners have created a wonderful family home of the highest quality and viewing is unreservedly recommended.”

Price: £735,000

Location: Abbotsford Grove, Beresford Park, Ashbrooke, Sunderland SR2

Estate Agent: Good Life Homes

Contact Number: 01917 231526

The outside of the house at Abbotsford Grove, Beresford Park, Ashbrooke, Sunderland

1. Abbotsford Grove, Beresford Park, Ashbrooke, Sunderland

The outside of the house at Abbotsford Grove, Beresford Park, Ashbrooke, Sunderland

The sprawling back garden

2. Abbotsford Grove, Beresford Park, Ashbrooke, Sunderland

The sprawling back garden

Part of the kitchen

3. Abbotsford Grove, Beresford Park, Ashbrooke, Sunderland

Part of the kitchen

A grand reception room

4. Abbotsford Grove, Beresford Park, Ashbrooke, Sunderland

A grand reception room

