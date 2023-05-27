Take a look inside this stunning and rare 1920s house in a sought-after location in Sunderland.

If you have around £735,000 spare, then this stunning five bed detached house, is on the market.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Good Life Homes. On Zoopla , they say: “Good Life Homes are delighted to bring to the market a rare opportunity to acquire one of the finest homes in the City in the prime ‘Beresford Park’ located just off Thornholme Road on the edge of the city centre, comprised of mostly individually designed homes built in the 1920s and 30s for the city’s wealthiest families.

“This particular home, formerly occupied by the Joseph family of the eponymous famous toy store, is a stunning mansion set in around 1/4 of an acre of landscaped grounds behind a high wall and fence and accessed via an electric gate for maximum privacy.

“A grand period entrance hall welcomes you into this gorgeous home and sets the tone of what’s to come. Painstakingly presented with style and an attention to detail, the current owners have created a wonderful family home of the highest quality and viewing is unreservedly recommended.”

Price: £735,000

Location: Abbotsford Grove, Beresford Park, Ashbrooke, Sunderland SR2

Estate Agent: Good Life Homes

Contact Number: 01917 231526

1 . Abbotsford Grove, Beresford Park, Ashbrooke, Sunderland The outside of the house at Abbotsford Grove, Beresford Park, Ashbrooke, Sunderland Photo Sales

2 . Abbotsford Grove, Beresford Park, Ashbrooke, Sunderland The sprawling back garden Photo Sales

3 . Abbotsford Grove, Beresford Park, Ashbrooke, Sunderland Part of the kitchen Photo Sales

4 . Abbotsford Grove, Beresford Park, Ashbrooke, Sunderland A grand reception room Photo Sales

