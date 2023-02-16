Take a look inside this two bedroom flat with excellent city views up for auction starting at £31,000

If you’re looking for a potential bargain for your next house then look no further as this spacious two bedroom flat with a stunning communal garden is up for sale at auction starting at just £31,000.

The property is situated on the second floor, with other features being two well proportioned bedrooms, a delightful lounge, allocated parking and more.

You can view the property on Zoopla, through the estate agent Peter Heron. On Zoopla, they say “For sale by Modern Method of Auction. Starting Bid Price: £31,000 plus reservation fee.

“This popular style two bedroom second floor flat sits within a well maintained courtyard development situated just off Baxter Road in the heart of Town End Farm and boasts magnificent panoramic views across Herrington Park and towards Penshaw Monument.

“This pleasant property is available with no upward chain and is perfect for first time buyers and investor landlords. Comprising entrance hall, living room with large bay window, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom, the property benefits from UPVC double glazing and gas central heating, enjoys the use of communal gardens together with allocated parking to the front section of the courtyard.”

“Set close to all local amenities and perfect for the A19, Nissan, Doxford International and Amazon, the property is also well placed for Sunderland City Centre and Newcastle Upon Tyne.”

Price: Starting at £31,000

Location: York House, Baxter Road, Town End Farm, Sunderland SR5

Agent: Peter Heron

Contact number: 01917 234134

