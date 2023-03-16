Take a look inside this spacious two-bed flat that is a blank canvas and one of the cheapest on the market

If you’re looking for a bargain on the property market then your search is over, as this spacious two-bed flat with a modern kitchen and a big bath is on the market for just £55,000.

One of the cheapest currently for sale, this flat acts as blank canvas, ready for you to add your stamp on the place with many white plain walls throughout.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, via the estate agent Purple Bricks. On Zoopla, they say: “Located at Quayside House, opposite the Quayside Exchange building on High Street East in Sunderland, is this two bedroom apartment which is fully furnished.

“The property is close to Sunderland City Centre, with local bus services taking you to wider parts of Sunderland and Sunderland Royal Hospital as well as Sunderland University City Campus. Sunderland Train station is 10 minutes walking distance.

“The property comprises secure intercom system, stairs in the communal hallway, once you are at the apartment, there is a lounge, two bedrooms, a fitted kitchen, bathroom and a separate toilet area.”

Location: High Street East, Sunderland SR1

Price: £55,000

Estate Agent: Purple Bricks

Contact: 02475 110622

Undefined: H2

1 . High Street East, Sunderland The outside of the property at High Street East, Sunderland Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

2 . High Street East, Sunderland The main sitting room at the property with bare walls allowing you to put your own stamp on the place Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

3 . High Street East, Sunderland Another angle of the main room Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

4 . Gary Glitter will ‘probably die in prison’ according to ex-Scotland Yard official after breach of bail terms A first look at the kitchen, complete with a small dining area for around three people Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales