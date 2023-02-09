Take a look at this two bed semi-detached house with huge garden and great potential which is one of the cheapest on the market

If you’re on the lookout for a cheap house in Sunderland, look no further as this two bedroom, semi-detached house with great potential and a huge garden is on the market just £95,000. It needs work doing here and there but overall is in great condition with a modern shower room in and in demand area with easy access to A19 and the city centre whilst just a short drive from the Newcastle ferry terminal.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, with the estate agent Peter Heron. On Zoopla, they say “This attractive larger style four person two bedroom semi is situated within the ever popular area of Redhouse. The property internally features an entrance hall, lounge through to dining room, kitchen, two good size first floor bedrooms and a shower room.

“Features of note include gas central heating, double glazing and well presented gardens to the rear. Well placed for both the City Centre and A19, the property is within walking distance of all local amenities and should be particularly appealing to those Nissan and Doxford International Business park workers”

Price: £95,000

Location: Riddings Road, Redhouse, Sunderland SR5

Agent: Peter Heron

Contact Number: 01917 234184

Undefined: H2

1 . Riddings Road, Redhouse The outside of the property at Riddings Road, Redhouse Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

2 . Riddings Road, Redhouse The first image of the inside of the property showcases a fireplace and the potential for an open plan main room Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

3 . Riddings Road, Redhouse This room has great potential and can be transformed however you wish, with a huge window looking out to the garden Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

4 . Riddings Road, Redhouse The first image of the kitchen which boasts a standard four hob gas stove, with again great views of the massive garden Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales