Take a look inside this stunning seven bedroom property in Sunderland complete with an amazing kitchen, conservatory and huge garden.

This amazing property in Washington, Sunderland , is on the market for an eye-watering £900,000 but there’s plenty on offer for your money. The house is listed for sale on Zoopla by estate agent Tyron Ash .

It’s described as a “phenomenal family residence which extends over two floors and includes 7 large double bedrooms, 7 en-suites, a long gravelled private driveway providing parking for several vehicles. The residence is surrounded with mature trees providing privacy of the estate, there is an incredible entrance style hallway which makes it one of the first outstanding features in the residence.”

The property consists of four reception rooms, playroom, gym, UPVC double glazed conservatory, dining room, open plan kitchen/diner, a secondary kitchen followed by a guest bedroom and en-suite with an additional downstairs bathroom making a total of eight. The estate agent added: “There is quality and class throughout every aspect of this residence from fixtures and fittings, the large garden area to the side and back of the residence extending to approximately 1 acre.”

The property is described as being in a “prime location”, around 15 minutes from Newcastle city centre and near the A1. It is also described as a private area in a “highly desirable location.” There is also no onward chain for the property.

Property Summary

Location: Rowan Avenue, Washington NE38

Price: £900,000

Agent: Tyron Ash Real Estate

Contact: 0333 305 0656

1 . Rowan Avenue, Washington NE38 The property is in Rowan Avenue, Washington NE38 Photo Sales

2 . Staircase A beautiful staircase Photo Sales

3 . Entrance The entrance to the property Photo Sales

4 . Living room One of two large living rooms in the property Photo Sales