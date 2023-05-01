News you can trust since 1873
For sale in Sunderland: Renovated 4-bedroom detached house with pretty garden on the market for £650,000

Take a look inside this tastefully renovated four bed family house, complete with a well manicured garden, two baths and two reception rooms and much more

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 06:00 BST

If you have around £650,000 to spare then this spacious four-bedroom detached house, complete with two baths, two receptions, en-suite, a garage and more in Sunderland could be yours. The family home has been seemlessly extended creating impressive curb appeal.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, through estate agent Colin Lilley. On Zoopla, they say: “A superb family home in this quiet cul de sac with West aspect mature maintained gardens.

“Extensively renovated and thoughtfully extended, this surprisingly spacious home offers four double bedrooms with an en suite shower room and four piece family bathroom, comes with a large lounge that opens to a versatile dining or living room with vaulted ceiling, a fitted kitchen diner by nb interiors with Halifax oak finish units and quartz work surfaces.

“There’s a useful cloaks, WC, laundry, one and a half width garage and the wonderful gardens. One not to be missed

Price: £650,000

Location: Woodlands View, Cleadon, Sunderland SR6

Estate Agent: Colin Lilley

Contact Number: 01916 861639

The outside view of the property at Woodlands View, Cleadon

1. Woodlands View, Cleadon

The outside view of the property at Woodlands View, Cleadon Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

This is what you’re presented with when you enter the property

2. Woodlands View, Cleadon

This is what you’re presented with when you enter the property Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

One of the sitting rooms located in the property, complete with a fire place. The TV could be wall-mounted to maximise space, with artwork and more added to the free space

3. Woodlands View, Cleadon

One of the sitting rooms located in the property, complete with a fire place. The TV could be wall-mounted to maximise space, with artwork and more added to the free space Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

Another view of the room, showcasing its potential

4. Woodlands View, Cleadon

Another view of the room, showcasing its potential Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

