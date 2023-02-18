Take a look inside this great pub/bar that’s had £500k recently spent on refurbishment available as a leasehold for £150,000

If you’re looking for a new business venture and something to really sink your teeth into, then look no further as this popular bar/pub is available as a leasehold for £150,000.

The establishment has recently had £500k spent on refurbishment and has a £750k turnover per annum according to Zoopla. No need to buy a house when included in the lease is a spacious 3-bedroom apartment with separate entrance and access to a private veranda directly above this detached business.

This is available on Zoopla, via Kings Business, an award winning business sales broker. On Zoopla, they say: “This extremely busy Restaurant and Bar is ideally located for travellers with over 200 covers, parking for up to 50 cars and an outside decked beer garden, which also gets used for outside entertainment in the summer months as well as al fresco dining.

“This is a very busy restaurant serving an excellent choice of pub food, including steaks, traditional favourites and vegetarian meals. Being in a very populated area, evening entertainment is a regular occurrence and with a new large housing development and a new retail park being built less than 500 yards away would give the new owners great potential to increase the already impressive turnover of £750k.

“Opportunities like this one don’t come around very often and only due to retirement is this perfect Bar and Restaurant, in amazing move in condition, being made available”

Price: £150,000 - Leasehold

Location: SR4, Sunderland, Tyne And Wear

Sales broker: King’s Business

Contact: 01772 913303

