News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
15 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
17 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
19 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
1 day ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
1 day ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

For sale in Sunderland: Newly refurbished cottage within walking distance of the city centre on the market

Take a look inside this newly refurbished cottage within walking distance of the city centre - and it’s one of the cheapest on the market.

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:09 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’re looking for a bargain in the Sunderland area, then look no further as this newly refurbished two-bedroom cottage within walking distance of the city centre is one of the cheapest on the market.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Peter Heron. On Zoopla, they say: “This stunning mid terrace dormer cottage has been the subject of a major refurbishment and modernisation programme to provide a beautiful standard of accommodation.

“The immaculate internal accommodation on the ground floor includes an entrance vestibule, hall, two spacious reception rooms, a fabulous kitchen and a superb, contemporary bathroom/wc, incorporating a shower cubicle. On the first floor there are two well-proportioned bedrooms.

“Benefits of the property include UPVC double glazing, gas central heating and an enclosed courtyard to the rear. The property is situated in the popular residential area of Grangetown, ideally located for local amenities, as well as offering excellent transport links to Sunderland city centre and road networks.”

Location: Regent Terrace, Grangetown, Sunderland SR2

Price: £99,950

Estate Agent: Peter Heron

Contact Number: 0191 723 0019

Undefined: H2
The outside of the property at Regent Terrace, Grangetown, Sunderland

1. Regent Terrace, Grangetown, Sunderland

The outside of the property at Regent Terrace, Grangetown, Sunderland

Photo Sales
The main sitting room is complete with a modern looking fireplace

2. Regent Terrace, Grangetown, Sunderland

The main sitting room is complete with a modern looking fireplace

Photo Sales
Another room with plenty of space waiting to be utilised

3. Regent Terrace, Grangetown, Sunderland

Another room with plenty of space waiting to be utilised

Photo Sales
Another view of the room

4. Regent Terrace, Grangetown, Sunderland

Another view of the room

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SaleSunderlandPropertyZooplaStandard