Take a look inside this newly refurbished cottage within walking distance of the city centre - and it’s one of the cheapest on the market.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Peter Heron. On Zoopla , they say: “This stunning mid terrace dormer cottage has been the subject of a major refurbishment and modernisation programme to provide a beautiful standard of accommodation.

“The immaculate internal accommodation on the ground floor includes an entrance vestibule, hall, two spacious reception rooms, a fabulous kitchen and a superb, contemporary bathroom/wc, incorporating a shower cubicle. On the first floor there are two well-proportioned bedrooms.

“Benefits of the property include UPVC double glazing, gas central heating and an enclosed courtyard to the rear. The property is situated in the popular residential area of Grangetown, ideally located for local amenities, as well as offering excellent transport links to Sunderland city centre and road networks.”

Location: Regent Terrace, Grangetown, Sunderland SR2

Price: £99,950

Estate Agent: Peter Heron

Contact Number: 0191 723 0019

1 . Regent Terrace, Grangetown, Sunderland The outside of the property at Regent Terrace, Grangetown, Sunderland Photo Sales

2 . Regent Terrace, Grangetown, Sunderland The main sitting room is complete with a modern looking fireplace Photo Sales

3 . Regent Terrace, Grangetown, Sunderland Another room with plenty of space waiting to be utilised Photo Sales

4 . Regent Terrace, Grangetown, Sunderland Another view of the room Photo Sales

