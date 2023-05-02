For sale in Sunderland: Newly refurbished bungalow in a popular location
Take a look inside this gorgeous, modern bungalow that is newly refurbished and lies in a popular location.
If you’re looking for a home in Sunderland then look no further as this newly refurbished bungalow situated in a popular location close to local amenities is on the market.
The property is for sale on Zoopla, via the estate agent Peter Heron. On Zoopla, they say: “This fabulous bungalow has recently undergone a significant programme of upgrading, refurbishment and remodelling to provide an outstanding standard of accommodation.
“In addition to a complete ‘back to brick’ internal refurbishment the bungalow has benefitted from external rendering, re-wiring, re-plumbed and new gutters and soffits.
“Internally there is a hall, spacious lounge with media wall and bay window that opens through to a stunning breakfasting kitchen, fitted with an excellent range of units, a selection of integrated appliances and French doors to the rear garden.
“There are two well-proportioned double bedrooms and a contemporary shower room/wc. Benefits of the property include recently installed double glazed doors and windows as well as a zoned far infrared heating system and CCTV.
“Externally there is a lawned garden and driveway to the front whilst to the rear a delightful, low maintenance landscaped garden. There is a versatile building finished with matching render, double glazed door and windows, Ethernet internet connection, power, lighting & heating, currently being used as a home office.
“The property is well placed for local amenities, as well as offering excellent connections to surrounding areas and major road links including the A19.”
Location: Kirkwood Avenue, Hastings Hill, Sunderland SR4
Price: £240,000
Estate Agent: Peter Heron
Contact Number: 0191 723 0019