News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

For sale in Sunderland: Modern three-bedroom cottage in a handy spot on the market

Take a look inside this gorgeous three-bedroom cottage that’s just a short drive from Hendon beach and only £110,000

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 6th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’re looking for a bargain in Sunderland then look no further as this stunning three bedroom cottage that’s just a short drive from Hendon beach is on the market. It’s for sale on Zoopla, through Hunters.

They say: “Offered to the market with no onward chain, this three bedroom mid terrace cottage on Edward Street, Silksworth offers a generous amount of living space throughout.

“Well presented and ready to move straight into, this could make an ideal first time buy, downsize or investment. Well placed for easy access for transport links to the city centre and beyond. The A19 is also within easy reach.

“Internally, there is superb living and kitchen/dining area. Patio doors leading to the garden makes a great focal point for the living area whilst the dining area also has stairs to the first floor.

“Leading into a well equipped modern kitchen with plenty of storage options. The spacious bathroom with bath, over bath shower, sink and WC completes the ground floor. The first floor offers three spacious bedrooms.

“Externally there is an enclosed garden to the rear. As an added benefit there is a static hot tub and a large out building that could be used for leisure and/or as home office space. Out building is in need of some maintenance.”

Property Summary:

Location: Edward Street, Silksworth, Sunderland SR3

Price: £110,000

Estate agent: Hunters

Contact Number: 01917 234718

The main sitting room at the house

1. Edward Street, Silksworth, Sunderland

The main sitting room at the house

Photo Sales
The room is spacious and has a cozy vibe

2. Edward Street, Silksworth, Sunderland

The room is spacious and has a cozy vibe

Photo Sales
This kitchen is very modern

3. Edward Street, Silksworth, Sunderland

This kitchen is very modern

Photo Sales
Another view of the kitchen

4. Edward Street, Silksworth, Sunderland

Another view of the kitchen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SunderlandSaleSpaceZooplaA19