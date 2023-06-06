For sale in Sunderland: Modern semi detached 10 minutes from the city centre on the market for bargain price
Take a look at this stunning and modern two bedroom semi detached property that’s just 10 minutes from the city centre and on the market for a bargain price
If you’re looking to make your first step on the property ladder then look no further as this stunning two-bedroom semi detached house that’s just 10 minutes from the city centre is on the market.
The property is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Peter Heron. They say: ”An impressive two bedroom semi detached home boasting sun drenched rear gardens, Internally the well-presented accommodation to the ground floor includes a hall with staircase to the first floor, lounge, a modern dining kitchen and a cloakroom/WC whilst to the first floor there are two bedrooms and a bathroom.
“Externally there is a driveway for off street parking and a superb lawned garden to the rear with a patio seating area.
“This convenient location provides easy access to a range of local amenities as well as offering excellent links to surrounding areas.”
Price: £139,950
Location: Fordfield Road, Ford Estate, Sunderland SR4
Estate Agent: Peter Heron
Contact Number: 01917 234134