Take a look at this stunning and modern two bedroom semi detached property that’s just 10 minutes from the city centre and on the market for a bargain price

If you’re looking to make your first step on the property ladder then look no further as this stunning two-bedroom semi detached house that’s just 10 minutes from the city centre is on the market.

The property is for sale on Zoopla , through the estate agent Peter Heron. They say: ”An impressive two bedroom semi detached home boasting sun drenched rear gardens, Internally the well-presented accommodation to the ground floor includes a hall with staircase to the first floor, lounge, a modern dining kitchen and a cloakroom/WC whilst to the first floor there are two bedrooms and a bathroom.

“Externally there is a driveway for off street parking and a superb lawned garden to the rear with a patio seating area.

“This convenient location provides easy access to a range of local amenities as well as offering excellent links to surrounding areas.”

Price: £139,950

Location: Fordfield Road, Ford Estate, Sunderland SR4

Estate Agent: Peter Heron

Contact Number: 01917 234134

1 . Fordfield Road, Ford Estate, Sunderland The front of the house at Fordfield Road, Ford Estate, Sunderland Photo Sales

2 . Fordfield Road, Ford Estate, Sunderland The garden Photo Sales

3 . Fordfield Road, Ford Estate, Sunderland The main sitting room at the property Photo Sales

4 . Fordfield Road, Ford Estate, Sunderland Another view of the room Photo Sales

