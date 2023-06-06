News you can trust since 1873
Published 6th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’re looking to make your first step on the property ladder then look no further as this stunning two-bedroom semi detached house that’s just 10 minutes from the city centre is on the market.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Peter Heron. They say: ”An impressive two bedroom semi detached home boasting sun drenched rear gardens, Internally the well-presented accommodation to the ground floor includes a hall with staircase to the first floor, lounge, a modern dining kitchen and a cloakroom/WC whilst to the first floor there are two bedrooms and a bathroom.

“Externally there is a driveway for off street parking and a superb lawned garden to the rear with a patio seating area.

“This convenient location provides easy access to a range of local amenities as well as offering excellent links to surrounding areas.”

Price: £139,950

Location: Fordfield Road, Ford Estate, Sunderland SR4

Estate Agent: Peter Heron

Contact Number: 01917 234134

The front of the house at Fordfield Road, Ford Estate, Sunderland

1. Fordfield Road, Ford Estate, Sunderland

The front of the house at Fordfield Road, Ford Estate, Sunderland

The garden

2. Fordfield Road, Ford Estate, Sunderland

The garden

The main sitting room at the property

3. Fordfield Road, Ford Estate, Sunderland

The main sitting room at the property

Another view of the room

4. Fordfield Road, Ford Estate, Sunderland

Another view of the room

