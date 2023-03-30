News you can trust since 1873
For sale in Sunderland: Modern one-bedroom flat near the city centre on the market for a bargain price

Take a look inside this spacious and modern one-bedroom flat in Sunderland that is close to city centre and one of the cheapest on the market

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 29th Mar 2023, 14:03 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’re looking for a great bargain on the housing market in Sunderland right now then look no further, as this modern, spacious one-bedroom flat close to the city centre is on the market for a bargain price.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Strike. On Zoopla, they say: “This well-presented first-floor flat is conveniently located in a popular area of Sunderland, within close proximity to an array of amenities, transport links, and road links.

“The property has been recently modernised and comprises a bright lounge, a well-equipped fitted kitchen, a double bedroom, two double storage cupboards, and a bathroom.

“Externally, there is an allocated off-street parking space, a shared garden, and an outside storage shed. The property can also be sold fully furnished, with the furniture and appliances.”

Price: £44,000

Location: Hallfield Close, Sunderland SR3

Estate Agent: Strike

Contact Number: 01134 270655

The outside of the property at Hallfield Close, Sunderland

1. Hallfield Close, Sunderland

The outside of the property at Hallfield Close, Sunderland Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

The main sitting room at the property

2. Hallfield Close, Sunderland

The main sitting room at the property Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

A first look at the kitchen, with big storage space

3. Hallfield Close, Sunderland

A first look at the kitchen, with big storage space Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

The sole bedroom at the property

4. Hallfield Close, Sunderland

The sole bedroom at the property Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

