News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces she is pregnant

For sale in Sunderland: Modern house close to Hendon beach is one of the cheapest on the market at £100,000

Take a look inside this stunning house just a short drive from Hendon beach that’s on the market for £100,000.

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 18th May 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’re looking for a bargain in the Sunderland area then look no further as this two-bed terraced house with a south west facing yard is on the market for just £100,000.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Purple Bricks. On Zoopla, they say: “Providing an ideal first time buy or down size is this well presented two double bedroom terrace property all on one level. Being offered with two reception rooms and an enclosed south west facing yard making it sure to appeal.

“The property comprises; entrance hall, lounge, spacious dining room, well equipped kitchen, family bathroom and two double bedrooms.

“Within walking distance of local shops and amenities as well as bus routes. The property is also well placed for transport links giving easy access to Sunderland, Durham and Gateshead making it perfect for commuters.”

Location: St. Pauls Terrace, Sunderland SR2

Price: £100,000

Estate Agent: Purple Bricks

Contact Number: 02475 136676

Undefined: H2
The outside of the property at St. Pauls Terrace, Sunderland

1. St. Pauls Terrace, Sunderland

The outside of the property at St. Pauls Terrace, Sunderland

Photo Sales
The main reception room

2. St. Pauls Terrace, Sunderland

The main reception room

Photo Sales
Another view of the reception room

3. St. Pauls Terrace, Sunderland

Another view of the reception room

Photo Sales
The only bath at the property

4. St. Pauls Terrace, Sunderland

The only bath at the property

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:ZooplaSunderlandPropertySale