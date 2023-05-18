Take a look inside this stunning house just a short drive from Hendon beach that’s on the market for £100,000.

If you’re looking for a bargain in the Sunderland area then look no further as this two-bed terraced house with a south west facing yard is on the market for just £100,000.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Purple Bricks. On Zoopla , they say: “Providing an ideal first time buy or down size is this well presented two double bedroom terrace property all on one level. Being offered with two reception rooms and an enclosed south west facing yard making it sure to appeal.

“The property comprises; entrance hall, lounge, spacious dining room, well equipped kitchen, family bathroom and two double bedrooms.

“Within walking distance of local shops and amenities as well as bus routes. The property is also well placed for transport links giving easy access to Sunderland, Durham and Gateshead making it perfect for commuters.”

Location: St. Pauls Terrace, Sunderland SR2

Price: £100,000

Estate Agent: Purple Bricks

Contact Number: 02475 136676

1 . St. Pauls Terrace, Sunderland The outside of the property at St. Pauls Terrace, Sunderland Photo Sales

2 . St. Pauls Terrace, Sunderland The main reception room Photo Sales

3 . St. Pauls Terrace, Sunderland Another view of the reception room Photo Sales

4 . St. Pauls Terrace, Sunderland The only bath at the property Photo Sales

