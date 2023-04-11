Take a look inside this stunning and modern home just 10 minutes from the beach, that’s perfect for first time buyers and an absolute bargain on the market

If you’re making your first steps onto the property ladder in Sunderland then look no further as this stunning three bedroom semi-detached home, just 10 minutes from the beach is perfect for first time buyers.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, through the developerTaylor Wimpey. Listed on Zoopla, it says: “The red brick is complimented by the modern anthracite windows of the three bedroom Flatford with driveway parking for two cars.

“The lounge/dining room is perfect for entertaining, with French doors opening to the rear garden, ideal for warm sunny days. You can enjoy a morning coffee in the kitchen which offers space for relaxed family mealtimes. A convenient storage cupboard and a guest cloakroom are also located off the hallway.

“Upstairs, the double bedroom includes an en suite shower room, there’s also a further double bedroom and a further third bedroom which could alternatively be used as a nursery or study. The modern family bathroom completes the home.”

Location: “The Flatford - Plot 29” at Ruswarp Drive, Sunderland SR3

Price: From £199,995

Developer: Taylor Wimpey

Contact Number: 0191 392 9619

1 . Ruswarp Drive, Sunderland The outside of the property at Ruswarp Drive, Sunderland Photo Sales

2 . Ruswarp Drive, Sunderland What you’re presented with upon entering the house Photo Sales

3 . Ruswarp Drive, Sunderland The main sitting area at the property Photo Sales

4 . Ruswarp Drive, Sunderland A dining area pictured here with great views of the garden Photo Sales