For sale in Sunderland: Modern home just 10 minutes from the beach is perfect for first time buyers

Take a look inside this stunning and modern home just 10 minutes from the beach, that’s perfect for first time buyers and an absolute bargain on the market

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 9th Apr 2023, 14:32 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’re making your first steps onto the property ladder in Sunderland then look no further as this stunning three bedroom semi-detached home, just 10 minutes from the beach is perfect for first time buyers.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, through the developerTaylor Wimpey. Listed on Zoopla, it says: “The red brick is complimented by the modern anthracite windows of the three bedroom Flatford with driveway parking for two cars.

“The lounge/dining room is perfect for entertaining, with French doors opening to the rear garden, ideal for warm sunny days. You can enjoy a morning coffee in the kitchen which offers space for relaxed family mealtimes. A convenient storage cupboard and a guest cloakroom are also located off the hallway.

“Upstairs, the double bedroom includes an en suite shower room, there’s also a further double bedroom and a further third bedroom which could alternatively be used as a nursery or study. The modern family bathroom completes the home.”

Location: “The Flatford - Plot 29” at Ruswarp Drive, Sunderland SR3

Price: From £199,995

Developer: Taylor Wimpey

Contact Number: 0191 392 9619

The outside of the property at Ruswarp Drive, Sunderland

Ruswarp Drive, Sunderland

The outside of the property at Ruswarp Drive, Sunderland

What you’re presented with upon entering the house

Ruswarp Drive, Sunderland

What you’re presented with upon entering the house

The main sitting area at the property

Ruswarp Drive, Sunderland

The main sitting area at the property

A dining area pictured here with great views of the garden

Ruswarp Drive, Sunderland

A dining area pictured here with great views of the garden

