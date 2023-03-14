Take a look inside this modern, two-bed semi-detached house with a stunning conservatory and perfect for first time buyers.

If you’re looking to make your first steps on the property ladder then look no further than this modern and spacicous two bedroom semi-detached house that boasts a stunning conservatory and a lovely sized garden.

Complete with a utility room, two receptions and a modern look throughout, this property is perfect for first time buyers where you can really put some roots down.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, with the estate agent Your Move. On Zoopla, they say: “Beautifully presented family home located on a sizable plot in Rosyth Square. The property has been well cared for by its current owner and has been decorated neutrally throughout ready to move into.

“The property briefly comprises of entrance hallway, lounge, kitchen, dining room, conservatory and the outhouse has been turned into a utility room and plumbed for an automatic washing machine to the ground floor.

“To the first floor there are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom. From the master bedroom there is access to the loft room. Externally there is an enclosed rear garden which has been paved for low maintenance.”

Location: Rosyth Square, Sunderland, Tyne And Wear SR5

Price: £130,000

Estate Agent: Your Move

Contact Number: 01915 118786

1 . Rosyth Square, Sunderland The outside of the property at Rosyth Square, Sunderland Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

2 . Rosyth Square, Sunderland The main sitting room at the property, complete with a huge fire place giving it a retro feel Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

3 . Rosyth Square, Sunderland Another angle of the room, showcasing the fire place in its entirety Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

4 . Rosyth Square, Sunderland A dining area in a modern setting, capable of seating a maximum of six people Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales