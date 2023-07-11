For sale in Sunderland: Modern 2 bed flat five minutes from the city centre hits the market for £130,000
Take a look inside this spacious 2 bed flat that’s just a mile from the city centre
If you’re looking to take your first steps on the property ladder in Sunderland, then look no further as this spacious and modern two bed flat that’s just a five minute drive from the city centre is on the market.
The flat is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Purplebricks. On Zoopla, they say: “Providing an ideal first time buy or investment opportunity is this simply stunning two double bedroom top floor apartment with spacious open plan accommodation providing contemporary living.
“The property is being offered with allocated parking via electric gates and no further chain making it sure to appeal.
“The property comprises; communal entrance with entry phone system, stairs to the top floor, inner entrance hall, open plan living room/ dining room and well equipped kitchen, tow double bedrooms (master with en suite) and bathroom.
“Within walking distance to Sunderland city centre with ample bus routes, shops and amenities. The property is also well placed for transport links giving easy access to Gateshead and Durham making it perfect for commuters.”
Location: Thornholme Road, Sunderland SR2
Price: £130,000
Estate Agent: Purplebricks
Contact Number: 02475 113143