Take a look inside this absolute bargain of a property that’s on the market in Sunderland. It’s just 10 minutes away from Roker beach and on the market for £75,000

If you’re looking for a real bargain in Sunderland then look no further as this modernised two bedroom cottage that sits just 10 minutes away from Roker beach is on the market for just £75,000.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Peter Heron. On Zoopla , they say: “Occupying a fashionable and highly desirable position in the sought after lower district of Southwick and fronting onto a lovely green, this well proportioned mid terraced Victorian cottage with large south west facing courtyard to the rear offers an exciting opportunity for those who wish to live in the central location set within easy reach of the City Centre, A19 and coast.

“Available with no upward chain, the property internally comprises reception hall, living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom whilst features of note include gas central heating, UPVC double glazing and fibre glass roof to the offshoot.

“With a forecourt to the front, the property has a generous enclosed courtyard to the rear which captures the sunshine all day long and also has secure off street parking for at least two cars together with a timber store.

“Just a short walk from Southwick Green with its superb amenities and shopping facilities, the property carries a very competitive asking price and is sure to be the subject of considerable interest and should be viewed as a matter of urgency to avoid disappointment.”

Price: £75,000

Location: Park Row, Southwick, Sunderland SR5

Estate Agent: Peter Heron

Contact Number: 01917 231625

1 . Park Row, Southwick, Sunderland The outside of the property at Park Row, Southwick, Sunderland Photo Sales

2 . Park Row, Southwick, Sunderland The main room at the property Photo Sales

3 . Park Row, Southwick, Sunderland The kitchen with a modern work top Photo Sales

4 . Park Row, Southwick, Sunderland Another view of the kitchen Photo Sales

