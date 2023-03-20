Take a look inside this stunning four-bedroom property in Cleadon complete with a modern kitchen, large garden and four bathrooms.

This amazing property in Cleadon is on the market for an eye-watering £650,000, but there’s plenty on offer for your money. The house is listed for sale on Zoopla by estate agent Colin Lilley and is described as a “ superb family home in a quiet cul-de-sac with west aspect mature maintained gardens”.

The estate agent added: “Extensively renovated and thoughtfully extended, this surprisingly spacious home offers four double bedrooms with an en suite shower room and four piece family bathroom, comes with a large lounge that opens to a versatile dining or living room with vaulted ceiling, a fitted kitchen diner by nb interiors with Halifax oak finish units and quartz work surfaces. There’s a useful cloak WC, laundry, one and a half width garage and the wonderful gardens.”

The property also includes an en-suite bathroom, fitted wardrobes as well as a garage and outside driveway. Outside, there is a south west facing garden with lawn and patio area described as “great area to relax”.

The property became available in September 2022. It is listed as being in council tax band F and has an EPC rating of D.

Property Summary

Location: Woodlands View, Cleadon

Price: £650,000

Agent: Colin Lilley

Contact: 0191 456 9499

1 . Woodlands View, Cleadon The property is on Woodlands View, Cleadon Photo Sales

2 . Hallway Hallway in the property Photo Sales

3 . Living room Living room in the property Photo Sales

4 . Dining area Dining area in the propety Photo Sales