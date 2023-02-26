Take a look inside this stunning six-bedroom property in Seaham complete with a modern kitchen, huge garden and underfloor heating.

This amazing property in Seaham is on the market for an eye-watering £800,000 but there’s plenty on offer for your money.

The house is listed for sale on Zoopla by estate agent Bridgfords . It’s described as a “highly desirable and individually designed property which is superbly presented in every way, offering spacious family accommodation set over three floors, with six double bedrooms.”

The ground floor consists of a kitchen, lounge, dining room, study room, utility, bathroom, garage and garden room, while the first floor has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The second floor boasts the final two bedrooms, both complete with en-suits.

The property description adds: “The detached property boasts stunning reception rooms, elegant bedrooms, a modern kitchen, underfloor heating and quality fixtures and fittings throughout. This property truly will impress the most discerning of viewers. Call Now To View!”

Property Summary

Location: Boulmer Lea, Seaham SR7

Price: £800,000

Agent: Bridgfords Sales and Letting Agents Washington

Contact: 0191 462 0071

