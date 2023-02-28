Take a look inside this spacious 4-bed house with a huge garden that’s on the market for under £200,000 in Sunderland

If you’re looking to make your first step on the property ladder then look no further as this huge four-bedroom detached house with a huge garden is on the market for under £200,000.

As well as the big garden, the house also has a garage and a three car drive, a modern kitchen, is in a desired location, close to excellent local amenities and more.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Peter Heron. On Zoopla, they say “A well presented, extended four bedroom detached home with generous rear gardens; this superb home is perfect for families who wish to live on this fashionable Castlemede development.

“Internal accommodation comprises entrance hall, lounge, kitchen/diner, four first floor bedrooms, one boasting en-suite shower room and a family bathroom whilst features of note include gas central heating, UPVC double glazing, three car drive, garage and attractive lawned rear gardens.

“Walking distance from superb amenities and particularly convenient for Sea Road Shopping centre, Seaburn Metro station and the Sea Front. This home is a style always held in high demand and can only be fully appreciated upon internal inspection.”

Property Summary:

Location: Middleham Court, Castlemede, Sunderland SR5

Price: £199,950

Estate Agent: Peter Heron

Contact Number: 01917 236459

1 . Middleham Court, Castlemede The outside of the property at Middleham Court, Castlemede Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

2 . Middleham Court, Castlemede The first look inside, showcasing lots of space despite a huge TV and sofa Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

3 . Middleham Court, Castlemede Another view from the main room, showcasing the size of the room and a modern fireplace Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

4 . Middleham Court, Castlemede A first look at the massive kitchen with a modern island, perfect for having meals at Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales