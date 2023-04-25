For sale in Sunderland: House with large garden a short distance from beach is a bargain on the market
Take a look inside this modern two-bedroom house less than 20 minutes from a beach that’s for sale in Sunderland
If you’re making your first steps on the property ladder in Sunderland then look no further, as this modernised two-bedroom semi detached house is on the market, and it’s on the market for an absolute bargain.
The property is for sale on Zoopla, via the estate agent Peter Heron. On Zoopla, they say: “An immaculately presented semi-detached home with a stylish, contemporary interior situated within the ever popular St. Aidan’s Estate.
“The impressive accommodation on the ground floor includes an entrance lobby, hall with staircase to the first floor, lounge, superb kitchen / diner and a modern bathroom/wc whilst to the first floor there are two well-proportioned bedrooms and a washroom/wc.
“Externally there is a garden to the front and to the rear a delightful low maintenance garden with artificial grass and a decked area. Benefits of the house include gas central heating to radiators and double glazed windows.
“This convenient location is well placed for local amenities, shops and schools as well as providing excellent links to surrounding areas”
Location: Askrigg Avenue, St Aidans Estate, Sunderland SR2
Price: £135,000
Estate Agent: Peter Heron
Contact Number: 01917 233984