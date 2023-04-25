Take a look inside this modern two-bedroom house less than 20 minutes from a beach that’s for sale in Sunderland

If you’re making your first steps on the property ladder in Sunderland then look no further, as this modernised two-bedroom semi detached house is on the market, and it’s on the market for an absolute bargain.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, via the estate agent Peter Heron. On Zoopla , they say: “An immaculately presented semi-detached home with a stylish, contemporary interior situated within the ever popular St. Aidan’s Estate.

“The impressive accommodation on the ground floor includes an entrance lobby, hall with staircase to the first floor, lounge, superb kitchen / diner and a modern bathroom/wc whilst to the first floor there are two well-proportioned bedrooms and a washroom/wc.

“Externally there is a garden to the front and to the rear a delightful low maintenance garden with artificial grass and a decked area. Benefits of the house include gas central heating to radiators and double glazed windows.

“This convenient location is well placed for local amenities, shops and schools as well as providing excellent links to surrounding areas”

Location: Askrigg Avenue, St Aidans Estate, Sunderland SR2

Price: £135,000

Estate Agent: Peter Heron

Contact Number: 01917 233984

1 . Askrigg Avenue, St Aidans Estate, Sunderland The outside of the property at Askrigg Avenue, St Aidans Estate, Sunderland Photo Sales

2 . Askrigg Avenue, St Aidans Estate, Sunderland The main sitting area Photo Sales

3 . Askrigg Avenue, St Aidans Estate, Sunderland Another angle of the sitting room Photo Sales

4 . Askrigg Avenue, St Aidans Estate, Sunderland The kitchen, modern in its appearance Photo Sales

