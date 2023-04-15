News you can trust since 1873
For sale in Sunderland: Grade II listed building that generates £170k a year complete with Italian restaurant

Take a look inside this Grade II listed building that’s in the heart of the city centre and generates around £170,000 per year

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 14th Apr 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’re looking for a new business opportunity in Sunderland then look no further as this prestigious, grade II listed building is for sale. It generates around £170k per year, and included in the sale is a restaurant.

The building is for sale on Zoopla, through Copeland Residential. On Zoopla, they say: “Burdon House is a prestigious Grade II listed building in the heart of Sunderland City Centre, opposite Mowbray Park and Winter Gardens and in close proximity to both University of Sunderland and St Peter’s campuses.”

The accommodation is close to all local amenities including The Bridges Shopping Centre and a wide selection of bars, pubs, restaurants and clubs.

The listing adds: “It’s the perfect location for all your needs. Currently rooms are let to students / professionals however this property would make a perfect boutique hotel or luxury apartments.

“Located on the ground floor is a fully set up restaurant / large cafe ready to run separately or incorporate into premises.

“Included within the sale an established restaurant on the ground floor with a long term lease agreement.

“The property comprises of 32 individual bedrooms, a 6 bedroom apartment and 2 bedroom apartment, the car park to the side provides parking for around 11 cars.”

Price: £1,750,000

Location: Burdon Road, Sunderland SR1

Agent: Copeland Residential

Contact Number: 01917 234266

The outside of the building at Burdon Road, Sunderland

1. Burdon Road, Sunderland

The outside of the building at Burdon Road, Sunderland

The building is a stone’s throw away from the railway

2. Burdon Road, Sunderland

The building is a stone’s throw away from the railway

Inside the building

3. Burdon Road, Sunderland

Inside the building

This snap of the stairwell shows how vast the building is

4. Burdon Road, Sunderland

This snap of the stairwell shows how vast the building is

