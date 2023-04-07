Take a look inside this stunning four bedroom property in Sunderland complete with an amazing kitchen, split level garden and modern bathroom

This amazing property in Aylesford Mews, Greystoke Manor, Sunderland SR2 is on the market for £359,950 but there’s plenty on offer for your money. The house is listed for sale on Zoopla by estate agent Peter Heron

It’s described as “stunning freehold four bedroom detached house, which has been extended, remodelled and upgraded to an exceptional standard to provide a fabulous home within this highly sought-after executive development. Internally the beautifully appointed contemporary interior includes a hall with staircase to the first floor and a superb lounge to the front.”

The rear of the property consists of an open plan kitchen, dining and family area with bi-fold doors to the garden. The kitchen is fitted with “an excellent range of quality units, Corian worksurfaces, feature island and a selection of high end integrated appliances.”

Externally there is a garden to the front with a driveway providing off street parking and access to an integral garage, featuring an electric car charging point whilst to the rear there is a beautiful landscaped garden, with artificial grass and patio area. The description adds: “This very well regarded location provides access to local amenities, shops and schools as well as offering excellent links to surrounding areas. A full and detailed inspection is essential, to fully appreciate this outstanding home.”

Property Summary

Location: Aylesford Mews, Greystoke Manor, Sunderland SR2

Price: £359,950

Agent: Peter Heron Estate Agents

Contact: 0191 510 3323

