News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
11 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
14 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
15 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
15 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
16 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car

For sale in Sunderland: four-bedroom property with amazing open plan kitchen available for £359,950

Take a look inside this stunning four bedroom property in Sunderland complete with an amazing kitchen, split level garden and modern bathroom

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 5th Apr 2023, 17:55 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

This amazing property in Aylesford Mews, Greystoke Manor, Sunderland SR2 is on the market for £359,950 but there’s plenty on offer for your money. The house is listed for sale on Zoopla by estate agent Peter Heron

It’s described as “stunning freehold four bedroom detached house, which has been extended, remodelled and upgraded to an exceptional standard to provide a fabulous home within this highly sought-after executive development. Internally the beautifully appointed contemporary interior includes a hall with staircase to the first floor and a superb lounge to the front.”

The rear of the property consists of an open plan kitchen, dining and family area with bi-fold doors to the garden. The kitchen is fitted with “an excellent range of quality units, Corian worksurfaces, feature island and a selection of high end integrated appliances.”

Externally there is a garden to the front with a driveway providing off street parking and access to an integral garage, featuring an electric car charging point whilst to the rear there is a beautiful landscaped garden, with artificial grass and patio area. The description adds: “This very well regarded location provides access to local amenities, shops and schools as well as offering excellent links to surrounding areas. A full and detailed inspection is essential, to fully appreciate this outstanding home.”

Property Summary 

Location: Aylesford Mews, Greystoke Manor, Sunderland SR2

Price: £359,950

Agent: Peter Heron Estate Agents

Contact: 0191 510 3323

The property is on Aylesford Mews, Greystoke Manor, Sunderland SR2

1. Aylesford Mews, Greystoke Manor, Sunderland SR2

The property is on Aylesford Mews, Greystoke Manor, Sunderland SR2

Photo Sales
Open plan family room in the property

2. Family room

Open plan family room in the property

Photo Sales
Open plan area

3. Open plan

Open plan area

Photo Sales
The open plan family room offers plenty of space

4. Plenty of space

The open plan family room offers plenty of space

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
PropertySaleSunderlandMoneyStandardHomeZooplaAppliances